All-Australian Cast Announced For PUFFS Sydney Season

The highly anticipated Sydney season of PUFFS or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic kicks off at the Entertainment Quarter on Friday 17 May, and the all-Australian ensemble cast has just been announced.

New classmates at a Certain School of Magic & Magic include Sydneysiders James Bryers (Matilda The Musical, The Rocky Horror Show) playing the role of Cedric, Adam Marks (SBS film Black Lips) as Oliver, Angelina Thomson (West Side Story on Sydney Harbour, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Megan, Kimie Tsukakoshi (SBS TV's The Family Law, The Bureau of Magical Things) as Sally and Swings, James Haxby (Pop Up Globe) and Brooke Rayner (The Echo of the Shadow).

The Sydney season also welcomes returning cast members from last year's Australian premiere in Melbourne, Olivia Charalambous as Susie, Daniel Cosgrove as J. Finch, Ryan Hawke as Wayne, Gareth Isaac as The Narrator, Lauren McKenna as Leanne and Resident Director, Annabelle Tudor as Hannah, and Matt Whitty as Ernie.

PUFFS or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic is the sell-out sensation that has been playing in New York since December 2015. This hit Off-Broadway comedy, that was awarded the title of the longest running play in Melbourne for the past 48 years, has been called "a triumph for the anti-hero" by The Herald Sun, "an absolute hoot of a show" by Broadway World and Time Out Melbourne gave the show 5 Stars stating "with megawatt performances as fine as this, PUFFS could cast a spell on anyone!"

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to Wizard School. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of The Puffs who just happened to be there too. PUFFS is a comedy for anyone who has ever felt like a secondary character in someone else's story.

PUFFS gives audiences a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three new heroes just trying to make it through magic school. It takes a second look at everyone's favourite world of wizards through the eyes of The Puffs, a lovable group of magical misfits.

PUFFS is written by Matt Cox and directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker. It features production and costume design by Madeleine Bundy, original lighting design by Herrick Goldman, sound design by Matt Cox and original music by Brian Hoes.

PUFFS is produced by TEG Live in association with Tilted Windmills Theatricals, John Arthur Pinckard & David Carpenter.

PUFFS matinees are fun for the whole family! On Saturday (2.00pm) and Sunday (1.00pm) afternoons, the show has been lightly transfigured so that wizards aged 8 and above can share in the magic of PUFFS, and parents can relax knowing their kids won't learn any new curses.

Ticket bookings: ticketek.com.au

Ticket Prices: All Previews $49.90; General Tickets from $69.90 plus booking fees

*Suitable for those aged 8 and above





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You