Accessible Arts and Bundanon Trust Artist Residencies Announced

The Bundanon Trust is a beautiful property near Nowra that was gifted to the Australian people by Arthur and Yvonne Boyd. It was born out of Boyd's often stated belief that 'you can't own a landscape' in the wish that others might also draw inspiration from this remarkable place. The estate now supports arts practice and engagement through residency, education, exhibition and performance programs, and the Bundanon Trust Artist-in-Residence program has become the largest of its kind in Australia.

As the peak arts and disability organisation in NSW, Accessible Arts has partnered with the Bundanon Trust to present an annual residency program that specifically supports artists with disability or who are d/Deaf. This unique creative and career development opportunity will support five visual artists and musicians with disability or who are d/Deaf from NSW and the ACT through a prestigious residency at the renowned Bundanon Trust estate from 21 to 27 November 2022.

Accessible Arts CEO Liz Martin says "Artists and musicians with disability don't always get the same opportunities as artists without disability due to a range of physical, financial and cultural barriers. This program is all about trying to level the playing field for professional artists and musicians with disability so they can take their creativity and their careers to the next level."

"These residencies have been important stepping stones in the careers of many successful Australian artists, and this is what makes our annual initiative an incredibly valuable creative and career development opportunity for artists with disability. We're especially delighted to be able to expand the program to also support musicians with disability this year."