Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Australian Tenor Jonathon Welch AM Comes to Glen Street Theatre

Jonathan brings to life the music and career of one of the most popular Welsh tenors and comedian, Sir Harry Secombe.

Mar. 15, 2021  
Australian Tenor Jonathon Welch AM Comes to Glen Street Theatre

Glen Street Theatre will present I'm Just Wild About Harry from 11th to 12th April, starring renowned Australian tenor Jonathon Welch AM, best known for his award- winning ABC documentary Choir of Hard Knocks.

With a recent appearance on THE VOICE 2020, Jonathan brings to life the music and career of one of the most popular Welsh tenors and comedian, Sir Harry Secombe.

Regarded as one of the finest tenors of his generation, Jonathon will thrill audiences with his stunning renditions of Secombe's greatest hits including Love, This is My Song, Vienna City of My Dreams, Bless this House, Love is a Many Splendored Thing, I Believe and his most popular signature song - If I Ruled the World!

Joining Jonathan on the stage is a special guest to be announced soon.

Bookings: https://glenstreet.com.au/whats-on/im-just-wild-about-harry or from the Box Office 02 9975 1455


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
BroadwayWorld Mug
BroadwayWorld Sweatshirt
Broadway Queen Onsie

Related Articles View More Australia - Sydney Stories
Sydney Theatre Company Presents TRIPLE X Photo

Sydney Theatre Company Presents TRIPLE X

BWW REVIEW: YOURE NOT SPECIAL Examines The Extent To Which Technology Has Blurred The Boun Photo

BWW REVIEW: YOU'RE NOT SPECIAL Examines The Extent To Which Technology Has Blurred The Boundaries In The Modern World

Musica Viva Brings Music to the Park this March Photo

Musica Viva Brings Music to the Park this March

NORDIC NOIR Returns to Sydney Photo

NORDIC NOIR Returns to Sydney


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tickets For LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL 2021 Sell Out In Record Time
  • Immersive Van Gogh Las Vegas – Pre-Sale on Now!
  • Comedian Don Barnhart Continues To Bring Hilarity To Downtown Las Vegas
  • Las Vegas Producer David Saxe Plans Reopening of Productions in His Theaters