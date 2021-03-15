Australian Tenor Jonathon Welch AM Comes to Glen Street Theatre

Glen Street Theatre will present I'm Just Wild About Harry from 11th to 12th April, starring renowned Australian tenor Jonathon Welch AM, best known for his award- winning ABC documentary Choir of Hard Knocks.

With a recent appearance on THE VOICE 2020, Jonathan brings to life the music and career of one of the most popular Welsh tenors and comedian, Sir Harry Secombe.

Regarded as one of the finest tenors of his generation, Jonathon will thrill audiences with his stunning renditions of Secombe's greatest hits including Love, This is My Song, Vienna City of My Dreams, Bless this House, Love is a Many Splendored Thing, I Believe and his most popular signature song - If I Ruled the World!

Joining Jonathan on the stage is a special guest to be announced soon.

Bookings: https://glenstreet.com.au/whats-on/im-just-wild-about-harry or from the Box Office 02 9975 1455