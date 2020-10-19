Zurich Opera House Cancels Performances of SLEEPING BEAUTY After Ballet Company Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

All dancers are to quarantine for 10 days, and hope to return to performances on Tuesday, October 27.

Zurich Opera House recently announced the cancellation of performances of Sleeping Beauty on October 17 and 18 after a member of the ballet company tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement on the Opera House's website, all dancers will go into quarantine for 10 days. All participants were aware that a positive test result of one member of the ensemble would mean quarantine for the whole group.

"We hope that the Zurich Ballet will soon be able to return to the stage and that further performances can take place as planned from Tuesday, October 27," the statement reads.

If you have booked, reserved or subscribed for the performance on Saturday, 17 Octobre 2020, your seats will be automatically rebooked for the performance on Saturday, 13 March 2021 at 7 pm.

If you have booked, reserved or subscribed for the performance on Sunday, 18 Octobre 2020, your seats will be automatically rebooked for the performance on Friday, 12 March 2021 at 7 pm.

If you are unable to attend on this date, please contact the ticket office at tickets@opernhaus.ch or +41 44 268 66 66 to rebook for your preferred date. If you wish to cancel your tickets and request a refund, please use this form.

Shows View More Switzerland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You