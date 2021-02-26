Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Desert Flower is a musical by Uwe Fahrenkrog-Petersen and Gil Mehmert with lyrics from Frank Ramond.

Theater St.Gallen Presents DESERT FLOWER

Theater St.Gallen is presenting Desert Flower on April 10, 2021. Desert Flower is a musical by Uwe Fahrenkrog-Petersen and Gil Mehmert with lyrics from Frank Ramond, orchestration by Alberto Mompellio, and arrangements and musical supervision by Koen Schoots.

Desert Flower tells the story of Waris Dirie. Born into a nomad family in Somalia, she was discovered by a photographer at the age of 18 and henceforth lends her face to the most exclusive fashion brands in the world. But the way from the desert to the catwalk is a rocky one: at the age of five she went through the traumatic experience of circumcision, at the age of 14 she flees through the desert to Mogadishu to avoid a forced marriage. From there she went to London, where she first worked as a maid and later lived on the street, doing odd jobs.

Waris Dirie, who campaigns for oppressed women in Africa today, gave the St.Gallen Theater an exclusive permission to turn the story of her life into a musical.

Learn more at https://www.theatersg.ch/de/programm/wustenblume/1919.


