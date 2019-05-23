THE LAST FIVE YEARS to Play at Unternehnmen Mitte June 2019

Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years is set to run at Unternehnmen Mitte June 7 through June 23.

The Washington Post has called The Last Five Years a "deeply affecting portrait of love lost and found and have hailed its composer as a leading member of a new generation of composers who embody high hopes for the American musical." The Last Five Years is a musical which explores a relationship between two people - Jamie Wellerstein and Cathy Hiatt. Jamie is an up-and-coming novelist and Cathy is a struggling actress.

A unique element of this musical is the method of storytelling. The show is essentially two song cycles combined but not performed in chronological order. Cathy begins the show with a song detailing their breakup in the present moment - today. Jamie's first number details the beginning of their relationship - five years ago. His story continues in chronological order. Their stories do have a chance to intersect in the middle of the show.

Boutique Theatre Basel's production features Anthony Hehir as "Jamie," playing opposite Gracie Hughes and Sarah Madeleine Kappeler as "Cathy." Susan Brownfield directs the musical with Gara Roda choreographing.

For tickets and more information, tap here.





