THAT DON'T GET RAINED ON is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen

After the defect has been repaired, swimming pool operator Berit does not have access to new water to refill the pool - at least not for the price it used to have. At first she thinks it's a harassment, but when the city's water taps go on strike, she becomes acutely aware of the extent of the drought.

Maria Ursprung wrote this play as a commissioned work as part of the play Labors for the Theater St.Gallen. She draws a world in which the characters lose control of their everyday life by depriving them of the most natural and elementary resource. Water trading is considered immoral because water is life. But isn't this prerequisite the motivation to demand a corresponding price for something irreplaceable? She poses the question of whether people are starting to see water as finite and start saving when it comes at a price - do you feel it in your wallet, does it become valuable? Do you have to earn a drop?



This piece was created as part of the Piece Labor funding program. With the kind support of the Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia, the Ernst GÃ¶hner Foundation and the Landis & Gyr Foundation.

