SHAME(LOST) is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen

Performances run through 11 January.

Jan. 03, 2023  
For Scham(los) the Italian choreographers Francesca Frassinelli and Mauro Astolfi are developing two creations for the dance company Theater St.Gallen for the first time and in them they deal with the topic of self-satisfaction and self-esteem.

They examine how outside influences and confrontations with family and society can determine and transform both self-esteem and self-loathing. They show how social expectations and norms that demand adjustment can put people under pressure, so that their own individuality threatens to break down and gives rise to conflicts with themselves.

