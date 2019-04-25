MADAMA BUTTERFLY Comes to Theater Basel Through 6/19

MADAMA BUTTERFLY is playing at Theater Basel in Switzerland through June 19, 2019.

The American naval lieutenant Pinkerton marries the geisha Cio-Cio-san, called Butterfly. It could be a dream come true for the poor girl. But the wedding is fake, the young woman bought on time, and love only delusion - but not for Butterfly. She breaks with her family, with her religion and breaks the link to everything that is linked to her background. Isolated, Butterfly waits three long years for the return of her lover. When he finally wants to take his child home with his wife, Cio-Cio-San sees only one way out for himself.

In his opera, Puccini takes up the eighteenth-century Japan euphoria and refers to one of its darkest chapters: At that time, a special kind of exploration of foreign cultures, which today we call "sex tourism", developed. The director Vasily Barkhatov after "Khovanshchina" and "The Player" will bring his interpretation of this "Japanese tragedy" to the Big Stage of the Theater Basel. The conductor is Milan-born conductor Antonello Allemandi.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.theater-basel.ch/Spielplan/Madama-Butterfly/o87qctAR/Pv4Ya/





Related Articles Shows View More Switzerland Stories

More Hot Stories For You