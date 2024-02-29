Kranke Hunde is now playing at Theater Basel. Performances will continue through 19 June 2024.

Poch is a successful racing dog. Then she suddenly keels over. The patient wakes up in the dog hospital, surrounded by a crowd of dog doctors. Diagnosis: big question mark. Ariane Koch's play deals with our exhausted society and its healing. In the hospital, a parable of our world, the helpless Poch allows herself to be treated and therapised without ever finding out what is really wrong with her. A journey through a hospital full of absurdity and despair to the best medicine par excellence: laughter.

Sebastian Nübling recently celebrated a great success at the Theater Basel with 'Dämonen'.

