Gianandrea Noseda Begins Tenure As General Music Director Of The Zurich Opera House This Weekend

Gianandrea Noseda begins his tenure as General Music Director of the Zurich Opera House on Sunday, October 24, 2021 with a new production of Il trovatore directed by Adele Thomas with a cast including Piotr Beczala and Marina Rebeka. Noseda's return to operatic leadership follows an interregnum since the transformational work he did at the Teatro Regio Torino from 2007 - 2018.

Some of Noseda's predecessors at the Zurich Opera House include Carlos Kleiber, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, Franz Welser-Möst, Daniele Gatti and most recently Fabio Luisi.

Noseda's first season also includes revivals of Tristan und Isolde and Falstaff starring Bryn Terfel.

The centerpiece of Noseda's tenure will be a new production of Der Ring des Nibelungen directed by Andreas Homoki, Intendant of the Zurich Opera House. Das Rheingold will premiere on April 30, 2022 with the other operas from Wagner's tetralogy to be premiered in the coming seasons. Complete Ring Cycles will be announced in the future.

Gianandrea Noseda also serves as Music Director of the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Principal Guest Conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra and Music Director of the Tsinandali Festival.

