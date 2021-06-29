Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fully Vaccinated Travelers Can Now Enter Switzerland; Events Up to 1,000 Now Permitted

Non-vaccinated travelers must have a negative PCR test and quarantine upon entry.

Jun. 29, 2021  

It was announced today non-vaccinated travelers can now enter Switzerland. Travelers who are fully vaccinated do not need to test negative upon entry to the country and quarantined.

Switzerland will also be issuing COVID certificates as evidence an individual is protected from the virus.

Meanwhile, events up to 1,000 people are now permitted to take place without requiring certificates from attendees, boding well for more theatre productions to soon grace the countries stages.

Theatre venues that do not require certificates with a capacity over 1,000 can open at

Shops, leisure, and sports businesses can now open at maximum capacity.


