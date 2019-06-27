FLASHDANCE to Shine at Musical Theater Basel January 2020

What a feeling! Flashdance the Musical will play at Musical Theater Basel Jan. 14-19, 2020.

Flashdance the Musical brings the intoxicating lifestyle of the 80s live on stage. Whether "Flashdance - What a Feeling", "Maniac" or "Gloria", the cult film's soundtrack has sold more than 20 million copies and received an Oscar and a Grammy for Best Title Song. In January 2020, the electrifying stage adaptation of the film comes exclusively to Basel.

Exciting dance scenes, innovative light and LED installations and the touching story about a big dream: Alex Owens longs for a life outside the working class and a career as a great dancer. With the help of her boss Nick she gets an audition appointment. If she gathers her courage and the jury with a choreography to the title Flash Dance - What a feeling! to convince?

Experience one of the most breathtaking dance films live on stage.

For tickets and more information about Flashdance, tap here.





