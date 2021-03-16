City Light Symphony Orchestra Presents Ronan Keating - Live at the Symphony
Ronan Keating has been delighting with his music for 25 years. He started with the group Boyzone in 1994 and in 1999 he made his debut as a solo artist with "When You Say Nothing at All". With over 25 million solo albums sold worldwide - not counting the Boyzone albums - and numerous hits, Ronan Keating is one of the most successful solo artists in the UK. His 11th album was released in 2020 with "Twenty Twenty".
Now is the next highlight. As part of the 10th anniversary of THE RETRO FESTIVAL in March 2021, Ronan Keating, together with the 60-strong City Light Symphony Orchestra, will rearrange his greatest hits in unprecedented splendor and with moving emotionality on the concert stage of the renowned KKL Luzern to the Swiss audience present.
Learn more at www.citylightconcerts.ch.