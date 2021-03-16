City Light Symphony Orchestra Presents Ronan Keating - Live at the Symphony

City Light Symphony presents Ronan Keating - Live at the Symphony on March 16, 2021.

Ronan Keating has been delighting with his music for 25 years. He started with the group Boyzone in 1994 and in 1999 he made his debut as a solo artist with "When You Say Nothing at All". With over 25 million solo albums sold worldwide - not counting the Boyzone albums - and numerous hits, Ronan Keating is one of the most successful solo artists in the UK. His 11th album was released in 2020 with "Twenty Twenty".