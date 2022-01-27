ATYS Comes to Grand Théâtre de Genève in February

Atys de Jean-Baptiste Lully comes to Grand Théâtre de Genève next month. Performances run from Sunday, 27 February 2022 to Thursday, 10 March 2022.

Continuing the exploration of opéra-ballet begun with Les Indes galantes, the Grand Théâtre and Leonardo García Alarcón, leading his Cappella Mediterranea, enlist the services of Angelin Prejlocaj, a leading figure in French choreography, to stage Atys, a somewhat forgotten masterpiece by the great Lully. The work tells the story of a love quadrangle: the young Atys, priest of the goddess Cybele, and Sangaride are in love, but Sangaride must marry Idas, King of Phrygia, and Cybele in turn loves Atys.

And love triangles involving a deity never end well... Angelin Prejlocaj is joined on the set design by the young French visual artist Prune Nourry, known for her incisive statements on issues ranging from gender politics to intercultural dialogue. The dancers of the Geneva Ballet and the singers will lend body and voice to the characters at war with the display of their own feelings. For the question that Atys asks is simple: how do we express what we feel ?

You can book dinner on the performance day with this link.

Learn more at https://billetterie.gtg.ch/selection/event/date?productId=10228364029801&gtmStepTracking=true.