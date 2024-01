Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Sweden Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Shima Niavarani - SHIMA IS A PUNKROCKER - Rival/Intiman

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Melker Sörensen - MENINGEN MED DÖDEN - Malmö Stadsteater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stine Martinsen - WAITRESS - Östgötateatern

Best Direction Of A Musical

Melker Sörensen - MARGUERITE - Malmö Opera

Best Direction Of A Play

Helena Bergström - 2:22 A GHOST STORY - Rival/Intiman

Best Ensemble

NOICE ROCKMUSIKALEN - Slagthuset, Malmö

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Palle Palme - MOULIN ROUGE! - Chinateatern

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Björn Dobbelaere - WICKED - Göteborgsoperan

Best Musical

NOICE ROCKMUSIKALEN - Slagthuset, Malmö

Best New Play Or Musical

NOICE ROCKMUSIKALEN - Slagthuset,Malmö

Best Performer In A Musical

Aline Littwold - NOICE ROCKMUSIKALEN - Slagthuset, Malmö

Best Performer In A Play

Stefan Clarin - KATAKOMBE JAG VILL BARA LEVA - Kulturhuset stadsteatern mfl

Best Play

2:22 A GHOST STORY - Rival/Intiman

Best Production of an Opera

MARGUERITE - Malmö Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marcus Englesson - TOOTSIE - Oscarsteatern

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dennis Barkevall - WICKED - Göteborgsoperan

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alexander Larsson - MOULIN ROUGE! - China Teatern

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alexander Larsson - MOULIN ROUGE! - Chinateatern

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

PIPPI PÅ CIRKUS - Cirkus

Favorite Local Theatre

Göteborgsoperan