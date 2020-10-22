SWEDEN OPENS UP TO 300 IN THE AUDIENCE FOR THEATERS

Sweden increases audience from 50 till 300

The Swedish government has decided to increase the number of the audience from 50 till 300 as of 1st of November.

The increase is valid at theaters, concert halls and sportarenas for sitting audience.

The prerequisite for events with a maximum of 300 seated participants is that each of the participants is assigned a seat with a distance of at least one meter to other participants and that conditions are created for the participants to keep that distance during the event. However, two people in the same company may be placed closer than one meter.

Theaters are preparing to start selling tickets for the shows which has opened with 50 to increase to a number which will be possible with the new limits. However several theaters has already delayed the spring season 2021 till autumn 2021 as there is certain preparation time to set up a new show.

The government will look closely of the impact of the new limit.

