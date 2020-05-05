SÅ SOM I HIMMELEN (AS IF IN HEAVEN) at Malmö Opera
Så Som I Himmelen (As If In Heaven) to premier at Malmöopera 5th of February 2021
After two years in Stockholm where almost every show been sold it it has now been announced that the musical will run in Malmö in 2021. The last shows in Stockholm was cancelled due to the restrictions of Covid19 as well as the May/June shows in Gothenburg. The show been running in Oslo, Norway as well. There will be a total new cast in Malmö.
As Af In Heaven is a gripping story that hits right in the heart. The musical, with music by hitmaker Fredrik Kempe, is based on Kay Pollak's beloved film. When it is now set up in Malmö, it is under the direction of Edward af Sillén who contributed to the musical's script at the premiere in Stockholm 2018. In the lead role, Daniel Daréus, we see the musical artist Fredrik Lycke, who together with a fantastic ensemble and Malmö Operakör will shine on the main stage.
The story
Daniel Daréus is an acclaimed and internationally recognized conductor with a fully booked calendar. He commutes between the world's great concert halls and opera houses when one day the music no longer strikes him. Elaborate and deeply frustrated at having lost faith in the power of music, during a concert he experiences a severe heart attack and is close to dying. He then decides to return to the northern village where he was born to live a still life beyond all requirements. Daniel meets the colorful residents of the village and is finally persuaded to lead the church choir. He is met by both friendship and old enmity but also by true love.
Creative Team
Music Fredrik Kempe
Lyrics Carin Pollak, Fredrik Kempe
Script Kaj Pollak, Carin Pollak
Script assistant Edward af Sillén
Conductor Anders Eljas
Director Edward af Sillén
Scenografi Kim Witzel
Costume Design Annsofi Nyberg
Light Design Mikael Kratt
Sound Design Anders Ekstedt
Choreography Per Magnus Andersson
Original Director Markus Virta
Original Producer Vicky & Johan von der Lancken
GABRIELLAS SÅNG: Music Stefan Nilsson Lyric Py Bäckman
Cast
Daniel Fredrik Lycke
Lena Ester Hedlund
Gabriella Jenny Holmgren
Stig Rolf Lydahl
Arne Erik Gullbransson
Inger Åsa Fång
Conny Michael Jansson
Tore Patrik Hont
Olga Carina Söderman
Holmfrid Klas Wiljergård
Amanda Nina Pressing
Erik Magnus Borén
Siv Lisa Larsson
Florence Hanna Ulvan
ENSEMBLE
Lotte Ohlander
Andreas Eldéen
Hjalmar Frej
Ingrid Zerpe
Isak Bendelin
Joel Zerpe
Sara-Katarina Trollregn
Niklas Löjdmark Chressman
Tommy Englund
Hanna Holmgren
Malmö Operaorkester
Malmö Operakör
The musical will be played 5th of February - 29th of April 2021
Tickets:
https://www.malmoopera.se/sa-som-i-himmelen