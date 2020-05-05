SÅ SOM I HIMMELEN (AS IF IN HEAVEN) at Malmö Opera

Så Som I Himmelen (As If In Heaven) to premier at Malmöopera 5th of February 2021

After two years in Stockholm where almost every show been sold it it has now been announced that the musical will run in Malmö in 2021. The last shows in Stockholm was cancelled due to the restrictions of Covid19 as well as the May/June shows in Gothenburg. The show been running in Oslo, Norway as well. There will be a total new cast in Malmö.

As Af In Heaven is a gripping story that hits right in the heart. The musical, with music by hitmaker Fredrik Kempe, is based on Kay Pollak's beloved film. When it is now set up in Malmö, it is under the direction of Edward af Sillén who contributed to the musical's script at the premiere in Stockholm 2018. In the lead role, Daniel Daréus, we see the musical artist Fredrik Lycke, who together with a fantastic ensemble and Malmö Operakör will shine on the main stage.

The story

Daniel Daréus is an acclaimed and internationally recognized conductor with a fully booked calendar. He commutes between the world's great concert halls and opera houses when one day the music no longer strikes him. Elaborate and deeply frustrated at having lost faith in the power of music, during a concert he experiences a severe heart attack and is close to dying. He then decides to return to the northern village where he was born to live a still life beyond all requirements. Daniel meets the colorful residents of the village and is finally persuaded to lead the church choir. He is met by both friendship and old enmity but also by true love.

Creative Team

Music Fredrik Kempe

Lyrics Carin Pollak, Fredrik Kempe

Script Kaj Pollak, Carin Pollak

Script assistant Edward af Sillén

Conductor Anders Eljas

Director Edward af Sillén

Scenografi Kim Witzel

Costume Design Annsofi Nyberg

Light Design Mikael Kratt

Sound Design Anders Ekstedt

Choreography Per Magnus Andersson

Original Director Markus Virta

Original Producer Vicky & Johan von der Lancken

GABRIELLAS SÅNG: Music Stefan Nilsson Lyric Py Bäckman

Cast

Daniel Fredrik Lycke

Lena Ester Hedlund

Gabriella Jenny Holmgren

Stig Rolf Lydahl

Arne Erik Gullbransson

Inger Åsa Fång

Conny Michael Jansson

Tore Patrik Hont

Olga Carina Söderman

Holmfrid Klas Wiljergård

Amanda Nina Pressing

Erik Magnus Borén

Siv Lisa Larsson

Florence Hanna Ulvan

ENSEMBLE

Lotte Ohlander

Andreas Eldéen

Hjalmar Frej

Ingrid Zerpe

Isak Bendelin

Joel Zerpe

Sara-Katarina Trollregn

Niklas Löjdmark Chressman

Tommy Englund

Hanna Holmgren

Malmö Operaorkester

Malmö Operakör

The musical will be played 5th of February - 29th of April 2021

Tickets:

https://www.malmoopera.se/sa-som-i-himmelen





Related Articles Shows View More Sweden Stories