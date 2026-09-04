Review: OSS SWINGERS EMELLAN (WHOSE WIFES ARE THEY ANYWAY) at Intiman

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The farce *Whose Wives Are They Anyway?* was written by Michael Parker in 2012; last summer, it was staged at the Krusenstiernska Theatre in Kalmar under the title *Oss Swingers emellan*, and now it is time for it to meet audiences in Stockholm. A farce feels like the perfect choice for the times, allowing the audience to tune out the outside world and be entertained for just over two hours.

Johan Backlund (Thomas Pettersson) and his colleague David Alhmage (Måns Nathanelson) have slipped away from a trade fair in Stockholm and checked into a hotel for a golf weekend, having left their wives behind in Sandhamn. It is the last weekend before the new CEO, K.G. Sundholm (Hanna Hedlund), takes over—marking the end of such long golf weekends.

However, complications arise quickly when it turns out that K.G. is also staying at the hotel. When she runs into David by chance, she suggests they have dinner together and asks him to bring his wife—whom she assumes is accompanying him. Anxious to make a good impression, he doesn't dare admit his wife isn't there; instead, he gets Johan to dress up as his wife, Karin.

This sets off a whirlwind of mix-ups, frantic running about, and slamming doors, with the situation escalating further when both wives actually show up. The only person amused by this scheme is the caretaker, Bengtsson (Victor Morell)—a man averse to hard work who is always keen to make a little extra money on the side. The hotel manager, Mrs. Karlén (Charlott Strandberg), is scandalized, suspecting Johan and David of engaging in a swinging lifestyle, while the receptionist, Tina (Clara Henry), is reluctantly dragged into playing the role of Johan’s wife.

This is a farce that delivers a steady stream of laughs. The lines are delivered with perfect comic nuance, and the body language enhances the performance without becoming over-the-top. The cast is excellent, and it is a delight to see farce performed at this level.The audience really enjoyed it and filled the theatre with laughter.

*Oss swingers emellan* runs until October 24, and tickets can be booked here:

https://www.intiman.se/shower/oss-swingers-emellan

Photocredits: Poster - Johan Paulin, Theatre photos - Nadja Sjöström, Encore - Annette Stolt

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