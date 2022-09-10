Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Östgötateatern

Review: COME FROM AWAY at Östgötateatern

The production runs from 9th of September through 31st of December

Sweden News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 10, 2022  

Almost two years ago, when the pandemic was raging, I had the privilege of being one of the 50 who got to see the sneak premiere of Come from away in Norrköping and was completely knocked out by this wonderful, warm, humane musical. The development of the pandemic then put an end to it, so I was so happy when the Östgöteater put it on again. For this a musical that is especially needed now with the prevailing social climate in Sweden and around the world. We need to be reminded of the good and humanity, that there is a helping hand when needed, but also that we need to extend a hand to those affected by war and other things. Not to look away.

Come From Away is about how the people of the small town of Gander in New Foundland, like everyone else in the world, were shocked by the images of the planes that flew into the World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2001. But for them it became even more real when 38 planes were diverted to land at their airport and all of a sudden they were dealing with 7,000 airline passengers and crew from around the world. In one fell swoop, the population of Gander almost doubles. At once, all the residents get together and collect everything they can, arrange beds, etc. to be able to receive the plane passengers who have no idea what has happened. There will be wonderful meetings between these people, tentative at first, suspicion, and various prejudices abound, but slowly wonderful friendships develop. You help and take care of each other.

This is a real ensemble musical and it's so fun that it's pretty much the same ensemble as two years ago. Anna-Maria Hallgarn has been given the role of flight captain Beverly Bass/Annette and she balances so well between being the action-oriented flight captain who takes responsibility for her passengers while showing a soft side in the phone conversations with her family. It's magical when she sings about her dream of becoming a pilot and then succeeding in becoming American Airlines' first female flight captain. So you understand that Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who wrote the musical, chose to highlight Beverly Bass as the captain highlighted in the musical. But as I said, mainly it is an ensemble musical and the whole ensemble is incredibly good musically and is so well-coordinated. They spread so much warmth, joy and humanity to the audience. There is such incredible power in all the numbers when the whole ensemble is involved and you can really tell that they like this musical. Through Markus Virta's direction, all nuances and moods are captured perfectly. But even if it's mostly heat, there are times when it hurts too. One suffers with Hannah (Pia Ternström) who fails to get hold of her son who is a firefighter in New York during the time they are in Gander. It hurts the heart so much when the Muslim Ali (Hani Arrabi) is subjected to suspicions and prejudices just because he is a Muslim.

The scenography is so simple and ingenious. It's basically a few chairs and benches that can become airplane chairs, barstools, etc. every second. The costumes are just as clever because everyone plays dual roles both as a Gander resident and as an airplane passenger, but just by wearing a cap, a sweater or a captain's jacket, they change characters and it goes completely seamlessly.

There are only words of praise and superlatives to describe this musical, but to really understand the feeling it gives, you have to see it for yourself. So don't miss it now that there is another chance. Up to and including October 23, it is played in Linköping and November 12 to December 31 in Norrköping. Book a ticket and see it!


Regional Awards


From This Author - Annette Stolt

Annette Stolt is from Stockholm Sweden and works as a CFO at an organization to distribute remuneration for copyrights to screenwriters, singers, musicians, composers, actors, writers, directors an... (read more about this author)


Review: THE BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL at China TeaternReview: THE BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL at China Teatern
September 8, 2022

I think there is hardly anyone who has not seen the now classic film with Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner from 1992 and been enchanted by the music and the impossible love between megastar Rachel Maron and bodyguard Frank Farmer.
Photos: World Opening Of PIPPI AT CIRCUS Red Carpet at CirkusPhotos: World Opening Of PIPPI AT CIRCUS Red Carpet at Cirkus
July 13, 2022

It was a beautiful summer day when Pippi at Circus finally opened at the Cirkus arena. The red carpet was full of swedish stars of course with Björn Ulvaeus who is the exectuive producer and witten the songtexts to the musical. He attended the show with his new partner Christina SAS. Check out the photos.
Review: PIPPI AT CIRKUS at CirkusReview: PIPPI AT CIRKUS at Cirkus
July 13, 2022

Full of joy, energetic when Pippi returns to the stage in a magical combination of musical and circus keeping the core essence of Astrid Lindgrens character.
NEW MUSIC TO PIPPI LONGSTOCKING AT CIRCUS MUSIKAL at CirkusNEW MUSIC TO PIPPI LONGSTOCKING AT CIRCUS MUSIKAL at Cirkus
June 19, 2022

The newly written music to the musical Pippi at Circus has now been released at Spotify
BWW Feature: PIPPI AT CIRKUS Comes To CirkusBWW Feature: PIPPI AT CIRKUS Comes To Cirkus
May 18, 2022

Pippi at Cirkus to open the 1st of July in Stockholm. Cirkus and musical combined with new music from Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.