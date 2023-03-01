MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL at China Teatern

Moulin Rouge! The Musical Stockholm, Premiere 14 September 2023. Tickets go on sale at Showtic.se on 7 March.

22 years after the world premiere of Baz Luhrmann's Oscar-winning film MOULIN ROUGE!, the non-replica version of the musical finally comes to Sweden after the success of the original production on Broadway and the West End.

This autumn, the China Theater in Stockholm is undergoing a total transformation inspired by the legendary and glamorous nightclub Moulin Rouge in 1890s Paris. In the biggest investment ever at the China Theater, the Oscar-winning film MOULIN ROUGE! with Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor in the lead roles, now finally a musical in Sweden. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a performance with extra everything, and even more. A seductive story back to the romantic and life-affirming era known as La Belle Époque.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a musical and scenic firework with over seventy of the absolute biggest hits in music history. The audience will be treated to songs from, among others, David Bowie, Lady Gaga, Sting, Queen, Elvis Presley, Rihanna, The Rolling Stones, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Joe Cocker, Madonna, U2, Whitney Houston, Elton John and Adele. The songs are sung in English while the dialogue is in Swedish. The set is a so-called non-replica production, which means that the creative team, led by director Anders Albien, has been given free rein in the creation of the Swedish version of the show.

- I am happy and proud to finally present this magnificent production on the Swedish stage for the first time. This set will knock all the senses both visually and musically with spectacular costumes and scenography. It is the biggest investment in China Teatern's history, says Nanette Hayes, producer at the production company 2Entertain.

In the film, the main roles were played by Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, but in the Swedish musical it is Marsha Songcome and Andreas Wijk who portray the passionate love between the nightclub star Satine and the young writer Christian.

Marsha Songcome is one of Sweden's biggest musical stars and has also had success in London. Now she will once again be on the China Theater stage after being acclaimed for her role as Nicki Marron in The Bodyguard - The Musical. For artist Andreas Wijk, Moulin Rouge! The Musical his musical debut.

- I feel incredible joy in being able to step onto one of the biggest musical stages in Sweden for the first time in my career. To make my debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical is something out of the ordinary and I can't wait to move to Paris as Christian. This will be a dream project for me, says Andreas Wijk.

On stage we will also see the popular actor Morgan Alling, the artist Anton Ewald who broke through in Melodifestivalen 2013, and the musical veteran Fred Johanson. Over a thousand artists applied for the musical, and after many auditions, an ensemble with some of the country's top musical artists and dancers has been selected. Together with a live orchestra, they will create magic at the China Theater this autumn.

- To succeed with a show like Moulin Rouge! The Musical requires that the creative team as well as the ensemble and musicians maintain international top class, and they do that without a doubt in Stockholm. This colorful musical will leave no one untouched, promises director Anders Albien.

The heart of the musical is the touching love story between Satine and Christian. The story takes us back to a lively and vibrant Paris in the 1890s. Talented writer Christian is new in town and drawn to the bohemian and decadent life surrounding the Moulin Rouge nightclub, and his talent for writing soon makes him part of the show. When Christian meets the club's "Sparkling Diamond", Satine, they immediately fall in love. But the harsh reality of the nightclub complicates their love, and they are forced to fight to live out their dream of loving each other.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical in Stockholm is produced by 2Entertain and Vicky Nöjesproduktion.

Book: John Logan

Music and lyrics: Various artists

Arrangement, orchestration, supplementary music & lyrics by:

CAST:

Satine: Marsha Songcome

Christian: Andreas Wijk

Harold Zidler: Morgan Alling

The Duke: Fred Johanson

Toulouse-Lautrec: Alexander Larsson

Santiago: Anton Ewald

Nini/Ensemble: Lovisa Bengtsson

La Chocolat/Ensemble: Joanna Perera

Arabia/Ensemble: Rachelle Larsson

Baby Doll/Ensemble: Nils Reinholtz

Large ensemble and orchestra

PRODUCTION:

Swedish translation: Anders Albien

Producer: Nanette Hayes, 2Entertain

Executive Producer: Bosse Andersson, 2Entertain

Co-producer: Vicky Von Der Lancken, Vicky Nöjesproduktion

Director: Anders Albien

Choreography: Jenny Widegren, Zain Odelstål, Kirsty McDonald & Anja Gaardbo,

Scenography: takis

Lighting design: Pallet Palmé

Sound design: Oskar Johansson

Video production: Formförbundet

Costume design: Astrid Lynge Ottosen

Costume studio responsible for Sweden: Thomas Malmros

Mask & Wig design: Sara Klänge

Musically responsible: Joakim Pedersen

Vocal coach: Sara Nordenberg

Conductor: Janne Radesjö

View the trailer here: