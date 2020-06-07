Live Streamed Musical Concert Will Be Hosted by Malmö Opera on 8 June

Live streamed Musical Concert 8th of June at 19 CET/1 PM EST

Join us when Malmö Opera broadcasts a Summer Concert live now on Monday June 8th at 7pm CET with highlights from musicals such as Cats and Chicago. Conferences are our dear musical artists Sara Lehmann and Oscar Pierrou Lindén. See you here, on the website, Twitch or on our Youtube channel.

https://www.malmoopera.se/

https://www.facebook.com/malmoopera

https://www.youtube.com/user/MalmoOpera

