Musical Marathon Live Streamed 24 of April 18:00 CET

A four hours concerted streamed live from the Opera in Gothenburg.

There will be songs from 15 different musicals made by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, Rogers and Hammerstein, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulveaus, as well as Leonard Bernstein.

The live stream can be found here:

https://gofilm.se/musikalmaraton

You can see the concert until the 7th of May 2020 at opera.se

Enjoy the show!





