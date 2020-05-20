LIVE STREAM EACH SUNDAY AT 15:00 CET/3 PM CET PETER & BRUNO CORONA SESSIONS at YouTube

Peter & Bruno live at 3 PM CET/15:00 CET Corona Sessions

The musical artists Peter Johansson and Bruno Mitsogiannis who both played in musicals such as We Will Rock You, Ghost, Rock of Ages and Jersey Boys have Corona Sessions each Sunday at 15:00 CET live from Peters' music room in Stockholm. Each Sunday the plays songs on requests from the viewers for about one hour. Popular demands are songs by Queen, from Jersey Boys, Rock of Ages and pop songs like You're The Inspiration, Hotel California, Wonderful Tonight and various Swedish songs.

Peter Johansson played in We Will Rock You at West End, London, 2003-2007 and from 2005 he played the lead role of Galileo for about 850 times. Bruno Mitsogiannis played Galileo in Stockholm. They met when they both played in Rock of Ages in Stockholm and since then played in other musicals as well as in sold out arena concerts. Most recently in "Oh What A Night" a tribute to musicals which sold out arenas throughout Sweden with the last concert just before the Corona restrictions of 500 people in the audience.

For several Sundays they been having Corona Sessions and they keep on.

You can tune in for their live stream at 15:00 CET time and send a request for a song and if you are lucky they will play it. All the previous live streams can be found on Facebook or their YouTube channel. At their YouTube channel you will also find videos from Peters performances in Jesus Christ Superstar, clips from TV-show etc.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_GcvOPhkh05VgdwwOrd01A

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/peterobruno

