KRISTINA IN CONCERT at Dalhalla 13 of August 2022

It is the more than three-hour-long concert version of Sweden's perhaps most beloved musical that will be played at Dalhalla next summer. In the main roles as Kristina and Karl Oskar, we see Viktoria Tocca and John Martin Bengtsson. Robert is played by Martin Redhe Nord, Ulrika by Evelyn Jons and Fina-Kajsa / the narrator by Marianne Mörck. The music is by Dalasinfoniettan and its choir under the direction of Anders Eljas.

The music in "Kristina från Duvemåla" is timeless and touches deeply - an epic story based on Vilhelm Moberg's emigrant epic with music by Benny Andersson and lyrics by Björn Ulvaeus: among other things, "The gold turned to sand" was 110 weeks at Svensktoppen in the late 90's The number and "You must be there" have been interpreted by both Susan Boyle, British musical star Kerry Ellis and Newkid.

- After a year of pandemics and canceled performances, it feels fantastic to look carefully ahead to next summer. "Kristina från Duvemåla" is perhaps one of the finest produced on a Swedish theater stage, says producer Viktoria Tocca.



- I also get a completely indescribable feeling of joy in my whole body when I think of being able to stand on Dalhalla's unique stage and play Kristina - a dream role for me! But I should perhaps point out that I not only got to give the role to myself, but I - just like the other participants - have gone through the whole audition process, laughs Viktoria.

Other leading roles that are occupied are Karl Oskar, Robert and Ulrika who are played by John Martin Bengtsson, Martin Redhe Nord and Evelyn Jons, all three musical artists from the Swedish top tier with countless leading roles in the bag. Fina-Kajsa / the narrator is played by the legendary Marianne Mörck who did the same role in the premiere of "Kristina från Duvemåla" in Malmö. Young shooting star Ängla Sigfridsson plays Elin, Ulrika's daughter. The performance that is staged at Dalhalla is the three-hour-long concert version of Kristina Duvemåla where the plot is carried forward by the narrator.

Tickets on sale from the 25th of April

https://www.dalhalla.se/konsert/kristina-fran-duvemala/