EXCLUSIVE SUMMER CONCERTS WITH CAROLA at Stening Slottspark

Exclusive Summer Concerts with Carola

Carola is one of the most beloved artists in Sweden ever since she won the Swedish selection to the Eurovision Contest in 1983, a competition she won in 1991. She is very popular with the Eurovision Song Contest fans.

The restrictions for concerts in Stockholm is still 50 people but that has not prevented Carola from giving concerts. Instead she has created two types of Exclusive VIP concerts. One type which will be held at the Masquarade Alley at Steninge Castle where the quest are seated at small tables and have tapas to eat during the concert. The other is a pick-nick type concert on the park at Steninge where the guests brings their own pick-nick basket to enjoy during the concert.

The concert will be about 1,15 hours.

"How nice that the summer is coming rapidly. And that You want to come to my exclusive summer concert with beloved Swedish songs and songs we like to enjoy out in the green grass or indoors in the castle barn. I can hardly stand the feeling of being active in these times with the song & the music that welcomes us into 'the flower season is coming now' ...

We all need community and we will experience this with a good physical distancing as we of course follow the advice and rules of the Public Health Authority with 50 expectant people in the audience.

And that's nothing compared to what my pianist, Jocke Holgersson and I feel as I barely took a ton since Easter! (as we released the single 'Vem av oss förstod/Who of us understood' on Spotify).

Now this summer I want to celebrate with you the life we a??a??have. Nothing is like playing and singing live! To experience a concert that is 'specially tailor-made' only for us and this context for this summer and special audience. And the places are carefully selected with a lot of love and care. Show classics from Astrid Lindgren, E Taube, M Zetterlund, C Vreeswijk and more. And also a few beads from C Häggkvist of course!" Carola

10 concerts are planned so far, and the opening concert is at Midsummer Day the 20th of June. So far the weather forecast is around is sunny and around 22 degrees so it seems like a perfect day for the opening day,

Tickets at:

http://www.carola.com/sommar-2020.html

Photo: Pressphoto from Carola.Com

