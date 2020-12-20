CHRISTMAS CONCERT Streams Free at Konserthuset

THE CONCERT HALL'S GREAT CHRISTMAS CONCERT

A sparkling show with the songs you long for. Warm musical greetings for an unusual Christmas, presented by concert hall director Stefan Forsberg and with singers such as Elin Rombo and Malena Laszlo.

Welcome to the Concert Hall's big Christmas concert, a sparkling show with the beloved classic Christmas songs and favorites from the American tradition. This year's concert is digital, but just as wonderful, varied and generous as usual. Concert Hall Director Stefan Forsberg is the host.

Together with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, this year's concert features the versatile soprano and court singer Elin Rombo who has made a number of acclaimed leading roles at the Royal Opera, including in the humorous production of Lehar's Glada Änkan, but also in operas such as Richard Strauss' Rosenkavaljeren and Mozart's Don Giovanni.

Also participating is bassist Henning von Schulman, who for several years was a member of the soloist ensemble at the Copenhagen Opera and performed title roles in operas such as Mozart's Figaro's Wedding and Don Giovanni and Verdi's Macbeth.

Extra features on stage will be with the musical artist Malena Laszlo who, among other things, has made her own shows at Nalen in Stockholm and the Victoria Theater in Malmö and played leading roles in successes such as Guys & Dolls and Grease at Göta Lejon.

Samuel Ljungblahd has excelled in soul, r'n'b and not least gospel, in music with a church profile. He made his record debut in 2005 and has since released a handful of albums, the most recent of which was Witness from 2019.

Conductor Alexander Hanson leads the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the gospel choir By Grace.

Program

Pål Svenre Juluvertyr

Gustaf Nordqvist Jul, jul, strålande jul arr Gustaf Nordqvist/Pål Svenre

Trad Joy to the World arr Anders Neglin/Karl-Johan Ankarblom

Mel Tormé The Christmas Song arr Calle Rasmusson

Gunnar Svensson Karl-Bertil Jonssons Jul arr Pål Svenre

Jule Styne/Felix Bernard Let it Snow!/Winter Wonderland arr Calle Rasmusson

Bob Thiele/George David Weiss What a Wonderful World arr Anders Neglin

Frank Loesser Baby, It's Cold Outside arr Erik Arvinder

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Laudate dominum ur Vesperae solennes de confessore

Trad Still, still, still arr Anders Neglin

Trad The First Nowell arr Calle Rasmusson

Alice Tegnér/Ruben Liljefors Betlehems stjärna (Gläns över sjö och strand) - När det lider mot jul (Det strålar en stjärna) arr Anders Neglin/Christoffer Holgersson/Karl-Johan Ankarblom

Henry Smart Angels from the Realms of Glory arr Karl-Johan Ankarblom

Adolphe Adam O helga natt arr Anders Neglin/Karl-Johan Ankarblom

Emmy Köhler Nu tändas tusen juleljus arr Karl-Johan Ankarblom/Anders Neglin

Aritst and musicians

Kungliga Filharmonikerna

Alexander Hanson conductor

Elin Rombo sopran

Henning von Schulman bas

Malena Laszlo song

Samuel Ljungblahd song

Gospelkören By Grace

Stefan Forsberg host

Link to the concert:

https://www2.konserthuset.se/play/konserthusets-julkonsert/