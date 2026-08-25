Video: The Muny Teases Its 2026 Season Closer

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The Muny posted a new video titled "2026 Season Closer," offering a look ahead as the St. Louis outdoor theatre wraps up its 2026 lineup. The clip arrives on the heels of a summer season that included large-scale productions staged in Forest Park.

The Muny describes its mission as enriching lives by producing exceptional musical theatre accessible to all, a tradition the institution has maintained across its long history in Forest Park. The season closer video continues that thread, spotlighting the theatre's continued programming as the year's productions come to a close.

This latest video follows a season that most recently featured the musical comedy SOMETHING ROTTEN!, which closed out the Muny's 2026 slate with performances from a cast led by Tony winner Matt Doyle. Earlier in the season, the theatre also staged MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS, starring Patti Murin and Colin Donnell.

The Muny's production of SOMETHING ROTTEN! drew praise for its comedic energy and design, capping a season that also saw Tony winner Beth Leavel inducted into the Muny Hall of Fame. The new season closer video gives audiences a glimpse of what capped the year at the outdoor theatre.

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