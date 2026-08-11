MY FRIEND THE DRAGON To Have World Premiere At Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' Imaginary Theatre Company

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The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' Imaginary Theatre Company will present the world premiere of My Friend The Dragon, with book by Lize Lewy and music by Bryn McLaughlin.

Inspired by Kenneth Grahame's beloved short story The Reluctant Dragon, this new musical follows Sam, a young booklover whose curiosity and compassion lead him to befriend a misunderstood, fire‑breathing dragon. Together with the gallant knight St. George, they show their village that everyone deserves kindness, courage, and a chance to tell their own story.

Presenting the world premiere of My Friend The Dragon marks ITC's long‑awaited return to commissioning new work, its first since 2019, reaffirming the company's commitment to nurturing original stories from St. Louis artists. Before being commissioned to write My Friend The Dragon, Lize Lewy performed in last season's ITC The Ugly Duckling and was an audience favorite in Emma, for which they received the 2025 St. Louis Theatre Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor. Lize Lewy is a multi-hyphenate theatre artist whose writing has been produced throughout St. Louis and beyond. Bryn McLaughlin is a musician, actor and writer originally from Mt. Hood, OR. She last worked with Lewy on the soundscape for the world premiere of Scream, Echo. Scream. for which Lewy directed.

The ITC Festival and public performances take place Saturday, April 3 at 10:30am and 1pm at the Loretto‑Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. In addition to these performances, My Friend The Dragon will tour February 22–April 3 in select schools, community centers, and libraries across the region.

Communities interested in hosting the ITC tour may visit repstl.org/engage-learn or email education@repstl.org for booking information.

For over five decades The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' Imaginary Theatre Company (ITC) has focused on theatre for young people and their families. Through the use of literature, folk tales, fairy tales and new adaptations of classic works– ITC is committed to bringing the very finest in theatre to youth where they live and learn.

For more information, please visit repstl.org.

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