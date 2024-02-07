Video: Go Inside Audition Weekend at The Muny

The new season opens June 17, 2024 and runs through August 25, 2024.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

It's audition weekend at The Muny! The 106th season, bursting with premieres, comedies, romance and magic, opens June 17, 2024 and runs through August 25, 2024.

The season kicks off with one of the most celebrated mega-musicals in Broadway history, Les Misérables (June 17 – 23); followed by the showstopping Dreamgirls (June 27 – July 3); magical Muny favorite, Disney’s The Little Mermaid (July 8 – 16); Fiddler on the Roof (July 19 – 25), and the Regional and Muny premiere of Sara Bareilles’ Waitress (July 30 – August 5). Also making its Muny premiere is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights (August 9 – 15); and the grand finale of the season is the long-awaited return of the tap-dancing comedy, Cole Porter’s Anything Goes (August 19 – 25).

Go inside auditions in the video below!







