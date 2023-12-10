Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

VIDEO: Watch John Goodman Talk RALLY FOR THE REP Holiday Benefit for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

The benefit will take place on December 17th.

Dec. 10, 2023

VIDEO: Watch John Goodman Talk RALLY FOR THE REP Holiday Benefit for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Watch John Goodman discuss his involvement with The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis's RALLY FOR THE REP Holiday Benefit below!

The Repertory Theater of St. Louis (The Rep) will present Rally for The Rep: A Holiday Benefit Experience with celebrity guest John Goodman and a performance by The Lovettes on Sunday, December 17 at 7:30 pm at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the Campus of Webster University.

Born and raised in St.Louis, John Goodman is an avid supporter of the arts and culture of the community that propelled him in his award-winning career.  Enjoy an exclusive opportunity to engage in a front-stage conversation with the colossal figure in the world of entertainment as he captivates the audience with insights, anecdotes, and a special holiday treat.  A few other special guests will join Mr. Goodman in a colorful conversation before rounding out the evening with a performance by The Lovettes and their show-stopping holiday salute to the female icons and girl groups of the 40s, 50s and 60s. 

Tickets to Rally for The Rep: A Holiday Benefit Experience are partially tax deductible and range from $50 - $500 with some receiving a pre-show meet and greet with John Goodman. All proceeds go to the Rally for The Rep campaign to help the theater reach its $2.5M goal to continue its enduring legacy of over 50 years. Visit www.repstl.org for more information and to purchase. 

The Rep’s Rally for The Rep campaign is an immediate fundraising effort that is instrumental in fueling the mission of the theatre to create bridges between people in the St. Louis region and beyond through expertly crafted theatrical experiences.  The goal is to raise $2.5M by the end of the calendar year, ensuring the continuation of the 2023-24 season which includes Lookingglass Theatre Company’s adaptation of Moby Dick in February and Tracy Letts’ August: Osage County, which begins performances in March 2024.  

For more information, please visit the link below. 





