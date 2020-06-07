VIDEO: The Muny Artists Perform 'What I Did For Love' as Part of ARTS UNITED STL

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Last Sunday, The Muny joined in with all of its local colleagues in "Arts United STL," a benefit for the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis's fund for local working artists.

So far it has raised $350,000 and additional donations are still being accepted through June 26 at ArtsUnitedSTL.com.

For The Muny's segment, the theater's artists performed "What I Did For Love" from A Chorus Line.

