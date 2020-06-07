Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: The Muny Artists Perform 'What I Did For Love' as Part of ARTS UNITED STL

Last Sunday, The Muny joined in with all of its local colleagues in "Arts United STL," a benefit for the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis's fund for local working artists.

So far it has raised $350,000 and additional donations are still being accepted through June 26 at ArtsUnitedSTL.com.

For The Muny's segment, the theater's artists performed "What I Did For Love" from A Chorus Line.

