Tickets Now on Sale for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY AT The Repertory Theater of St. Louis

The Repertory Theater of St. Louis (The Rep) presents It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play in place of previously announced A Christmas Carol this December 1- 23, 2023 at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the Campus of Webster University.

In this adaptation of the cherished holiday film, It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play transports audiences back to the 1940s, the Golden Age of Radio, as they rediscover the magic of the holiday season.

The cast of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play features an entirely local company of talented actors, many who are returning to The Rep after last season's A Christmas Carol including: DeAnte Bryant as Harry Heywood, Carmen Garcia as Rosa Ramos, Jailyn Genese as Stage Manager, Melissa Harlow as Sally Applewhite, Michael James Reed as Jake Laurents and Eric Dean White as Freddie Filmore. They are joined by other fan favorites J. Samuel Davis (Jitney, The Black Rep) as Dr. Richard Ross, and Webster University students Daisy Held as Sound Engineer, Aria Maholchic (Murder on the Orient Express, The Rep) as Lana Sherwood, and TJ Staten, Jr (Footloose, MUNY) as Lead Songbird and Sound Engineer.

The timeless holiday story It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play explores the life of George Bailey, a compassionate and selfless man, standing on the brink of despair, when an angel named Clarence is sent down to Earth to teach George the power of kindness, the importance of family and friends, and the realization that each life, no matter how ordinary it may seem, is truly wonderful.

The creative team for It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play features director Kate Bergstrom (The 39 Steps, The Rep), set and costume designer An-lin Dauber (And Then They Came For Me, Alabama Shakespeare Festival), lighting designer Christina Watanabe (As You Like It, Oregon Shakespeare Festival), sound and foley designer Michael Costagliola (Murder on the Orient Express, The Rep), and stage managers Anna Baranski (A Christmas Carol, Alliance Theatre), Emilee Buchheit (The Lehman Trilogy, The Rep) and assistant stage manager Sarah Luedloff.

“We are fortunate to bring It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play to The Rep this holiday season,” said Danny Williams, Managing Director. “While the decision to change programming from A Christmas Carol, and the need for an immediate investment from the community to continue our 2023-24 season was extremely difficult, we are still determined to bring engaging and delightfully entertaining theatrical experiences to our audiences. It's a Wonderful LIfe is one of my favorite holiday movies and I can't wait to sit in a full audience in the Loretto-Hilton Center and experience George Bailey and Clarence Angel come to life onstage and share a truly wonderful perspective - that a life lived in gratitude with the support of family and friends is one worth celebrating.”

The Rep's Rally for The Rep campaign is an immediate fundraising effort that is instrumental in fueling the mission of the theatre to create bridges between people in the St. Louis region and beyond through expertly crafted theatrical experiences. The goal is to raise $2.5M by the end of the calendar year, ensuring the continuation of the 2023-24 season which includes Lookingglass Theatre Company's adaptation of Moby Dick in February and Tracy Letts' August: Osage County, which begins performances in March 2024. To learn more and to donate visit www.rallyfortherep.org.

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is produced in association with Alabama Shakespeare Festival. It is made possible in part by the support of The Berges Family Foundation.

For more information, please visit repstl.org.