The Temptations and The Four Tops Come to the Fabulous Fox in October

Fox Concerts has announced The Temptations and The Four Tops will play at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10:00 a.m. by visiting MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.

About The Temptations:

The Temptations, often referred to as “American Music Royalty,” are world-renowned superstars of entertainment, revered for their phenomenal catalog of music and prolific career. Named the “#1 R&B/Hip Hop Artists of All Time” and one of the “125 Greatest of All Time Artists” by Billboard magazine, as well as one of the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time” by Rolling Stone Magazine, the group is truly a beloved national treasure.

The Temptations, throughout the group's evolution, have produced 53 Billboard Hot 100 Hit singles, including four that became #1 Pop singles: “My Girl,” “I Can't Get Next to You,” “Just My Imagination,” and “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone.” Additionally, they released 43 Top 10 R&B hit singles, 14 of which were #1 R&B hits, including timeless classics such as “Ain't Too Proud to Beg,” “Beauty Is Only Skin Deep,” “I Wish It Would Rain,” and songs influenced by their funk/psychedelic soul sound including “Happy People,” and “Shakey Ground.” The group also has 16 #1 R&B Albums. The Temptations' music, then and now, continues to raise the spirit of the country and uplift a nation searching for common bonds and glimmers of hope and humanity.



About the Four Tops:

The quartet, originally called the Four Aims, are an American vocal quartet from Detroit who helped to define the city's Motown sound of the 1960s.Their songs, soulful and bittersweet, were across-the-board successes. Those hits include “Baby I Need Your Loving” “I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)”, “It's The Same Old Song”, “Reach Out I'll Be There,” “Standing In The Shadows Of Love”, “Bernadette”, “Ain't No Woman (Like The One I've Got)”, “When She Was My Girl” and their final solo Top 40 hit, “Indestructible,” which was the theme of the 1988 Summer Olympics.

In 1990, with 24 Top 40 pop hits to their credit, the Four Tops were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Though they would no longer have hits on record, the group continued to be a hit in concert, touring incessantly, a towering testament to the enduring legacy of the Motown Sound they helped shape and define.