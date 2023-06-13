The Temptations and The Four Tops Come to the Fabulous Fox in October

The performance is on Friday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season Photo 1 Video: Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season
Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Regional Premi Photo 4 Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For BEAUTIFUL at the Muny

The Temptations and The Four Tops Come to the Fabulous Fox in October

The Temptations and The Four Tops Come to the Fabulous Fox in October

Fox Concerts has announced The Temptations and The Four Tops will play at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10:00 a.m. by visiting MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.

About The Temptations:

The Temptations, often referred to as “American Music Royalty,” are world-renowned superstars of entertainment, revered for their phenomenal catalog of music and prolific career. Named the “#1 R&B/Hip Hop Artists of All Time” and one of the “125 Greatest of All Time Artists” by Billboard magazine, as well as one of the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time” by Rolling Stone Magazine, the group is truly a beloved national treasure.

The Temptations, throughout the group's evolution, have produced 53 Billboard Hot 100 Hit singles, including four that became #1 Pop singles: “My Girl,” “I Can't Get Next to You,” “Just My Imagination,” and “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone.” Additionally, they released 43 Top 10 R&B hit singles, 14 of which were #1 R&B hits, including timeless classics such as “Ain't Too Proud to Beg,” “Beauty Is Only Skin Deep,” “I Wish It Would Rain,” and songs influenced by their funk/psychedelic soul sound including “Happy People,” and “Shakey Ground.” The group also has 16 #1 R&B Albums. The Temptations' music, then and now, continues to raise the spirit of the country and uplift a nation searching for common bonds and glimmers of hope and humanity.


About the Four Tops:

The quartet, originally called the Four Aims, are an American vocal quartet from Detroit who helped to define the city's Motown sound of the 1960s.Their songs, soulful and bittersweet, were across-the-board successes. Those hits include “Baby I Need Your Loving” “I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)”, “It's The Same Old Song”, “Reach Out I'll Be There,” “Standing In The Shadows Of Love”, “Bernadette”, “Ain't No Woman (Like The One I've Got)”, “When She Was My Girl” and their final solo Top 40 hit, “Indestructible,” which was the theme of the 1988 Summer Olympics.

In 1990, with 24 Top 40 pop hits to their credit, the Four Tops were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Though they would no longer have hits on record, the group continued to be a hit in concert, touring incessantly, a towering testament to the enduring legacy of the Motown Sound they helped shape and define.

 




RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
Review: ABSENT FRIENDS at Kranzberg Black Box Theater Photo
Review: ABSENT FRIENDS at Kranzberg Black Box Theater

There are those rare instances when a director perfectly casts and directs a play. The actor in every role inhabits the playwright’s characters and delivers performances that transcend an exceptional script to further elevate the material. That is exactly what Robert Ashton has done with Albion Theatre’s second show of their inaugural season with his casting and direction of Alan Ayckbourn’s comical farce ABSENT FRIENDS.

2
The Munys DISNEYS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Announces Full Cast, Design, and Production Teams Photo
The Muny's DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Announces Full Cast, Design, and Production Teams

The Muny has announced its full cast, design and production teams for the Muny family favorite Disney's Beauty and the Beast, June 22 -30.

3
Review: AIDA at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Art Photo
Review: AIDA at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

Salgado, his company, and STAGES St. Louis delivers a touching story of fateful, forbidden and unrequited love with originality and panache. While Salgado’s choices are modernistic, it is his focus on the characters and their love story, told through Elton John and Time Rice’s score that allows this production to provide an emotional wallop. This may be different visually than what may be expected, but this performance has the impassioned heart of the original production.

4
Winners Revealed For The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Photo
Winners Revealed For The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards

The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards winners were announced Friday, May 26 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Video
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play' Video
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical' Video
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gloria: A Life
The J's Wool Studio Theatre (6/01-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nerd
Moonstone Theatre Company (7/06-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Years
The Chapel (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival (5/31-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vampire Lesbians of Sodom
Stray Dog Theatre (6/08-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
New Line Theatre at the Marcelle (6/01-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You