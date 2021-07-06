Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Rep Announces 2021-2022 Live Theatre Season Featuring Two World Premieres and More

‘Dreaming Zenzile’ will be followed by the world premiere of Steph Del Rosso’s ‘The Gradient’. 

Jul. 6, 2021  
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced its 2021-2022 Season, featuring two world premieres. The season kicks off September 10 with the world premiere production of 'Dreaming Zenzile,' a musical about the South African songstress Miriam Makeba, written and performed by Grammy-nominated international music sensation Somi Kakoma.

'Dreaming Zenzile' will be followed by the world premiere of Steph Del Rosso's 'The Gradient,' a satire set in the not-so-distant future in which a new facility promises to take men accused of sexual misconduct and rehabilitate them into responsible citizens. The Charles Dickens' classic 'A Christmas Carol' will become a new holiday tradition under the direction of Hana S. Sharif, Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. The second half of the season will feature 'The 39 Steps,' a farce written by Patrick Barlow adapted from the novel by John Buchan and the Alfred Hitchcock film; 'The Trinity River Plays,' a trilogy exploring one woman's life journey by The Rep's playwright-in-residence, Regina Taylor; and 'House of Joy,' an action-adventure romance by Madhuri Shekar.

The full schedule for the 2021-2022 Season is as follows:

  • Dreaming Zenzile: September 10 - October 3, Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts
  • The Gradient: October 1 - October 24, Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA
  • A Christmas Carol: December 3 - 23, Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts
  • The 39 Steps: January 21 - February 13, Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts
  • The Trinity River Plays: February 11 - March 6, Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA
  • House of Joy: March 18 - April 10, Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts

"We are excited to be returning to the stage for a new season of live theatre featuring the work of thought-leading playwrights including our own playwright-in-residence, Regina Taylor," said Hana S. Sharif, Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. "We know our audiences have been eager to return to the theatre and we're delighted this compelling season offers something for everyone to enjoy."

Subscriptions for The Rep's 2021-2022 season are available now, and single tickets go on sale August 2. For more information and to purchase, visit repstl.org.


