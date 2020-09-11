The Metropolitan Orchestra of St. Louis Opens Ninth Season September 13

The concert features legendary conductor Leonard Slatkin and world-renowned soprano Christine Brewer.

The Metropolitan Orchestra of St. Louis Opens Ninth Season on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 5 pm at Frontier Park (St. Charles Riverfront).

Presented in collaboration with Union Avenue Opera, this exciting FREE concert features two of St. Louis' brightest classical music stars: legendary conductor Leonard Slatkin and world-renowned soprano Christine Brewer.

The concert includes an exciting array of orchestral music from Beethoven's celebratory 7th Symphony conducted by Conductor Laureate of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Leonard Slatkin to the overture from Rossini's Il barbiere di Sivigila (The Barber of Seville) conducted by Wendy Lea, Music Director of The Metropolitan Orchestra of St. Louis.

Local opera sensation Christine Brewer will perform "Porgi amor" from Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro) along with some of her favorite works by Richard Strauss. Ms. Brewer and The Metropolitan Orchestra will be joined on stage by Scott Schoonover, Artistic Director and Conductor of Union Avenue Opera.

This concert has been underwritten by the Music Performance Trust Funds and The Metropolitan Orchestra of Saint Louis.

Event: Symphony Reboot!

Tickets: This is a free, non-ticketed event.

When: Sunday, September 13 at 5:00 pm

Where: The Jaycee Stage in Frontier Park

500 South Riverside Drive

St. Charles, Missouri

