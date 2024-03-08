The Blue Strawberry Brings Broadway Veterans Melissa Errico, John Lloyd Young, and Alice Ripley to St. Louis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge welcomes a pair of Tony winning actors and a Tony nominee in the coming months. Melissa Errico, Alice Ripley, and John Lloyd Young will bring their cabaret shows to the club in mid-town St. Louis. Errico, a 2008 Tony nominee, will perform her show of Sondheim classics on April 26th and 27th. Young, the Tony winner for Lead Actor in a Musical for his role as Franki Valli in JERSEY BOYS, performs on May 8th and 9th. The Tony winner for NEXT TO NORMAL, Alice Ripley, will be joined by Grammy and Emmy Winner John McDaniel on May 24th and 25th to share their music and stories from a lifetime on Broadway.

In addition to her Tony nominated Role in AMOUR, Melissa Errico has starred on Broadway in MY FAIR LADY, HIGH SOCIETY, WHITE CHRISTMAS, and LES MISÉRABLES. She was hand selected by Stephen Sondheim to play Dot in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at The Kennedy Center. Errico performed in the Sondheim 90th Birthday concert on PBS, and recently debuted her show of Sondheim music at Carnegie Hall, backed by The New York Pops Orchestra. The New Yorker called Melissa “the finest interpreter of Sondheim working in America today.” Errico’s album “Sondheim Sublime” was called the best Sondheim album ever made by The Wall Street Journal. She will be releasing a second album of Sondheim music later this year.

John Lloyd Young returns to Blue Strawberry for two shows following his sold-out engagement in 2023. In addition to his Tony winning Broadway debut as Franki Valli on Broadway, John Lloyd Young reprised his role in the Clint Eastwood film adaptation of Jersey Boys. In addition to the Tony, Young was awarded the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Awards, making him the only actor to win all four lead actor awards for a Broadway Debut. He brings his thrilling show of nostalgic pop, R&B, jazz, and Broadway tunes back to St. Louis on May 8th and 9th.

Broadway Veteran Alice Ripley makes her Blue Strawberry debut on May 24th and 25th. In addition to her Tony Winning role in NEXT TO NORMAL, Ripley holds the distinction of being the first actor to be co-nominated for a Tony Award. She and Emily Skinner played conjoined twins Violet and Daisy Hilton in the cult-favorite musical SIDE SHOW. After making her Broadway debut in the 1992 production of The Who’s TOMMY, Ripley has originated roles in SUNSET BOULEVARD, AMERICAN PSYCHO, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, and James Joyce’s THE DEAD.

Joining Ripley for her show at Blue Strawberry is Emmy and Grammy winning Music Director, Composer, Director, Arranger, Orchestrator, and Producer John McDaniel. Most recently, McDaniel, was the Music Director for Carol Burnett’s 90th Birthday Special on NBC. He has collaborated with show business legends Cab Calloway, Shirley MacLaine, George Burns, Kristin Chenowith, Joel Grey, Betty Buckley, Shirley Jones, and Katy Perry. McDaniel, who calls St. Louis his hometown, has had the honor of conducting the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra five times.

Tickets for all three shows at Blue Strawberry showroom and lounge can be purchased by clicking the link below. All shows are at 7:30 PM with doors opening at 6:00 PM. Dinner and cocktail service begins at 6:00 PM.