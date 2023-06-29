THE NERD to be Presented by Moonstone Theatre Company in July

The production will run July 6-23 at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Click Here has revealed the cast list and production design staff for its upcoming production of The Nerd by Larry Shue, directed by Gary Wayne Barker July 6-23 at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. Actors in this production will include: Oliver Bacus* (Willum Cubbert), Bridgette Bassa (Tansy McGinnis), Greg Johnston (Warnock Waldgrave), Ryan Lawson-Maeske (Rick Steadman), Bryce Miller (Axel Hammond), Kieran Thompson (Thor Waldgrave), and Leslie Wobbe (Clelia Waldgrave).

Production design staff includes Lighting Designer Denisse Chavez, Set Designer Dunsi Dai, Costume Designer Michele Siler, Stage Manager Patrick Siler*, Props Supervisor Spencer Lawton, and Sound Designer Amanda Werre. Sharon Hunter is Producing Artistic Director.

In The Nerd, aspiring young architect Willum Cubbert, has often told his friends about the debt he owes to Rick Steadman, a fellow ex-GI whom he has never met but who saved his life after he was seriously wounded in Vietnam. He has written to Rick telling him that, as long as he is alive, "you will have somebody on Earth who will do anything for you." Willum is delighted when Rick shows up unexpectedly at his apartment on the night of his birthday party, but his delight soon fades as it becomes apparent that Rick is a hopeless nerd -a bumbling oaf with no social sense, little intelligence and less tact. As Rick stays on and on, his continued presence among Willum and his friends leads to one uproarious incident after another, until the normally placid Willum finds himself contemplating extreme measures-a dire development which, happily, is staved off by a surprising twist ending.

"It is just the kind of comedy we all need right now. Laughs, chuckles and gargantuan grins - that's the stuff Larry Shue's The Nerd is made of," says Sharon Hunter, Moonstone Theatre Company's producing artistic director. "This production will be the perfect complement to your summer plans and why I chose this hilarious play to close our second season."

Due to scheduling issues, The Nerd replaces the originally slated The Sound Inside. All tickets purchased for The Sound Inside will remain valid for The Nerd now playing in that production slot, July 6-23, including subscriber and individual tickets. Showtimes for the 12-performance run are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Ticket holders will be contacted via email about this programming update. For more information, visit Click Here or call MetroTix at 314-534-1111.

The Nerd runs at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, located at 210 E. Monroe Ave. in Downtown Kirkwood July 6-23. Show times are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $40 for adults; $35 for seniors; and $15 for students. They are on sale now and available at Click Here or by calling 314-534-1111.

*Equity Member

About Moonstone Theatre Company

Moonstone Theatre Company is a new professional performing arts organization which offers the community a wide range of quality theatrical productions while supporting local arts and education. Moonstone looks to inspire, entertain and challenge audiences with productions that range from the classics to new works. Moonstone Theatre Company celebrates the power of the theatre to illuminate our diversity and enlighten our shared humanity. For more information, visit Click Here and follow on Facebook and Instgram.




