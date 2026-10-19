THE BRITS ARE COMING! to Present British Chamber Music at Schlafly Tap Room
The program will feature works by Arnold Bax, Samuel Barber, Dame Ethel Smyth, and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.
Chamber Project St. Louis will present The Brits Are Coming!, a concert featuring British chamber music and works by British composers, on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at the Schlafly Tap Room in St. Louis, Missouri. The performance will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the venue's Club Room.
The program will feature compositions by Arnold Bax, Dame Ethel Smyth and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, alongside Samuel Barber's Dover Beach, Op. 3. The concert brings together a selection of chamber works spanning different musical styles and traditions.
The first half of the evening will include Bax's Elegiac Trio, Barber's Dover Beach, Op. 3, and selections from Smyth's Four Songs, along with Odelette and Le Danse.
Following intermission, the program will conclude with Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Clarinet Quintet in F-sharp minor, Op. 10. The four-movement work consists of Allegro energico, Larghetto affettuoso, Scherzo: Allegro leggiero, and Finale: Allegro agitato.
Attendees will be able to purchase Schlafly beer in the Club Room during the concert, with dining available in the restaurant downstairs following the performance.
The Brits Are Coming! will take place Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Schlafly Tap Room, located at 2100 Locust Street in St. Louis.
Tickets are available through Eventbrite. Additional information is available on the Chamber Project St. Louis website.
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