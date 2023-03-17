Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE BRASS MENAGERIE Announced At Curtain Call Lounge, Beginning May 31

Tennessee Williams St. Louis' The Brass Menagerie is a campy romp through the women of Tennessee Williams… in SONG!

Mar. 17, 2023  

Tennesee Williams St. Louis presents The Brass Menagerie, starring Amy Jo Jackson runs May 31 through June 1 at 7:30 PM at The Curtain Call Lounge (521 N. Grand, St. Louis 63103).

Tennessee Williams St. Louis' The Brass Menagerie is a campy romp through the women of Tennessee Williams... in SONG! If you've ever wondered what it would be like to hear Blanche DuBois, Maggie the Cat or the Wingfields sing through their plays, wonder no longer - Amy Jo Jackson is here to bring all of the charm and vivacity, vivacity and charm that the South demands to these iconic women. Whether you're familiar with the works of Tennessee or not, you'll enjoy this ridiculous lark of a concert, taking you through such plays as A Streetcar Named Desire, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Summer and Smoke, The Rose Tattoo, and many more, mashed up with the classic songs of the musical theatre canon. With Brian Nash on the keys, prepare yourselves for an evening of strong drinks, strong accents, and even stronger choices.

Amy Jo Jackson is a performer, playwright, composer/lyricist and glitter alien based in New York City. They are the recipient of a 2023 EST/Sloan Commission for Grace/Bliss, and were a 2022 finalist for the Jonathan Larson Grant. AJJ's original musical Hatchetation was one of two musicals selected for the National Music Theater Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in 2021, and has also been developed through She-Collective, Untitled Musical Project, and Fresh Ground Pepper's PAL program Her acclaimed solo cabaret The Brass Menagerie was commissioned in 2019 by the Denovan Fellowship in Cabaret, and was the recipient of a 2022 Bistro Award. As an actor, Amy Jo has performed with Company XIV, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Exit Pursued by a Bear, Prospect, Syracuse Stage, Arkansas Rep, Theatre Works Hartford, and many more. Their work as a kabarettist and nightlife artist has found them on just about every cabaret and comedy stage in NYC: Company XIV, 54 Below, Joe's Pub, Green Room 42, (le) Poisson Rouge, Little Island, the Cutting Room, the Slipper Room, the Bell House, Club Cumming, and many unfortunate basements. As a dialect coach, they've worked extensively in NYC and regionally, most notably on Broadway's Kinky Boots. BFA Boston Conservatory.




