Stages St. Louis Co-Founder and Artistic Director Michael Hamilton Passes Away at 71

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jack Lane and the Hamilton family have announced the death of Michael Hamilton, who passed away peacefully in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

Born on July 31, 1953, in St. Louis, Missouri, Michael Hamilton's lifelong passion for the performing arts began at a young age. His early career included academic studies at Fontbonne, Webster, and Missouri State Universities, followed by national work as a performer, choreographer, and director. After returning to St. Louis, Michael would make a transformative and lasting impact on the region’s cultural and artistic landscape.

As Co-Founder and Artistic Director of STAGES St. Louis, Michael Hamilton spent 35 years directing over 100 productions. Under his visionary leadership, STAGES became a cornerstone of the St. Louis arts community. His work earned him numerous accolades, including Kevin Kline Awards and St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards for his direction, as well as the Arts and Education Council’s prestigious 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award, which he shared with his co-founder and husband, Jack Lane.

Among his many iconic productions, Michael’s celebrated staging of ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE (2013) was a standout, not only being transferred to the Alabama Shakespeare Festival but also running for a record-breaking six months at the Playhouse at Westport Plaza. His creative direction and passion for storytelling elevated the region’s theatre scene and helped define STAGES St. Louis as one of the premiere regional theatre companies in the country. Culminating in the building of the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center in Kirkwood, Missouri that Michael and Jack were instrumental in. Michael’s dedication to the arts provided a home for countless performers, designers, and creatives, offering opportunities that launched many successful careers. His legacy as a mentor and innovator continues to inspire those who were fortunate to work alongside him.

Former STAGES Board of Trustees President and cherished friend of Michael’s, Merry Mosbacher said “Michael was not just a co-founder of STAGES St. Louis; he was the heart and soul of the organization. His vision of bringing Broadway-quality musicals to St. Louis was more than an idea—it was a passion that he poured his heart into every day. His deep understanding of art and his ability to inspire those around him brought out the very best in everyone he worked with, whether they were seasoned professionals or emerging talent.

Michael is survived by his husband of 42 years and fellow STAGES Co-Founder, Jack Lane; his brother, Tim Hamilton; his mother, Betty Von Hoffmann; as well as numerous friends, colleagues, and artists whose lives were touched by his creativity and generosity.

Michael’s husband Jack Lane said, "Michael’s brilliance as an artist and his kindness as a person are unmatched. His vision brought STAGES St. Louis to life, and his love for the arts transformed the lives of everyone he worked with. The world is a far richer place because of him, and while my heart is shattered, my love and respect for Michael will carry me forward."

A celebration of Michael Hamilton's life and artistic contributions will be held at later date. The family requests that donations in his memory be made to St. Louis Pet Rescue (STLPetRescue.com) or to The Michael Hamilton Artistic Fund (STAGESStLouis.org).

Comments