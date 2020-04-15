Stages St. Louis Cancels Three Productions From 2020 Season
Stages St. Louis has announced the cancellation of three of the shows from its its 2020 season.
Among the canceled productions are the classic musical, A Chorus Line, Disney's Alice in Wonderland and Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman's La Cage Aux Folles. The fall production of Always ... Patsy Cline is stills scheduled to run September 4 through October 4 as planned.
Executive producer Jack Lane said that such cancellations are the first in the company's 34 seasons. According to Lane, Stages has "never been forced to cancel a performance, let alone a production. While these decisions were the most difficult our organization faced, I do believe they were made with the best interests of our audience, artists, staff, and community in mind."
For more information: stagesstlouis.org.