St. Louis Shakespeare Presents THE ONE-HOUR STAR WARS TRILOGY: A PARODY!

St. Louis' favorite - and original - parody theatre company, MAGIC SMOKING MONKEY THEATRE presents THE ONE-HOUR STAR WARS TRILOGY: A PARODY! July 13-16 and 20 - 22, 2023 in Whitaker Hall at the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center at the University of Missouri St. Louis.



From the people who brought you IT'S A MARVELOUS LIFE, JURASSIC PARK: THE MUSICAL, THE ONE-HOUR LORD OF THE RINGS TRILOGY, GLEN OR GLENDA, THE ONE-HOUR VALLEY OF THE DOLLS, PLAN 9 FROM OUTER SPACE, and THE TEN COMMANDMENTS: LIVE!

Strap yourselves in for an interstellar rollercoaster ride filled with laughs, lightsabers, and iconic characters brought to life. This trip through the iconic trilogy will blast your funny bones into hyperspace!

THE ONE-HOUR STAR WARS TRILOGY: A PARODY! features (in alphabetical order) Kalani Cing as BERU/STORMTROOPER, Austin Cochran as LUKE SKYWALKER, Jordan Duncan as PIB, Jessie Elliott as MOTTI/BOBA FETT/ENSEMBLE , Brandon Ellis as LANDO CALRISSIAN, Hunter Fredrick as PIB, Jack Janssen as OBI-WAN KENOBI, Micheál Krownapple as YODA, Nicholas Lane as DARTH VADER, Mack as C3PO, Creighton Markovitch as HAN SOLO, Jordan Ousley as PIETT, John Rogan as CHEWBACCA, Riley Stevio as EMPEROR, AJ Surrell as PRINCESS LEIA and Jay Winkeler as UNCLE OWEN.

The Design and Production team includes: DIRECTOR Donna Northcott, CO-DIRECTOR John Fisher, ORIGINAL SCRIPT ADAPTATION by Donna Northcott and Jim Ousley, ASSISTANT TO THE DIRECTOR Victor Jackson, STAGE MANAGER J.L. Biagi, PRODUCTION MANAGER Ethan Dudenhoeffer, SOUND DESIGNER Bekah Williams, COSTUME DESIGNER Emma Miller, PROPERTIES DESIGNER Amanda Handle,

UMSL Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Cir, St. Louis, MO 63121

DATES/TIMES:

Thursday, July 13 - 8:00 PM

Friday, July 14 - 8:00 PM

Saturday, July 15 - 8:00 PM

Sunday, July 16 - 2:00 PM

Thursday, July 20 - 8:00 PM

Friday, July 21 - 8:00 PM

Saturday, July 22 - 8:00 PM

All tickets are $20. Seating is general admission. Advance tickets are available through Click Herem. Tickets are also available at the Touhill Ticket Office. COVID PRECAUTIONS: Please follow University of Missouri St. Louis COVID guidelines.

ACCESSIBILITY: Please call the Touhill Ticket Office at 314-516-4949 for information on accessibility at the theatre and seating accommodation requests. There are several options for seating and accommodation requests. For more information, please visit https://www.umsl.edu/touhill/plan-your-visit/accessibility.html