St. Louis Shakespeare Presents THE ONE-HOUR STAR WARS TRILOGY: A PARODY!

Strap yourselves in for an interstellar rollercoaster ride filled with laughs, lightsabers, and iconic characters brought to life.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: First Look at Ben Crawford, Ashley Blanchet & More in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The M Photo 1 Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny Photo 2 Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
Video: First Look Inside Rehearsals for CHESS at The Muny Starring Jessica Vosk, Jarrod Sp Photo 3 Video: First Look Inside Rehearsals for CHESS at The Muny
Review: SUSANNAH at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis Photo 4 Review: SUSANNAH at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis

St. Louis Shakespeare Presents THE ONE-HOUR STAR WARS TRILOGY: A PARODY!

St. Louis Shakespeare Presents THE ONE-HOUR STAR WARS TRILOGY: A PARODY!

St. Louis' favorite - and original - parody theatre company, MAGIC SMOKING MONKEY THEATRE presents THE ONE-HOUR STAR WARS TRILOGY: A PARODY! July 13-16 and 20 - 22, 2023 in Whitaker Hall at the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center at the University of Missouri St. Louis.

From the people who brought you IT'S A MARVELOUS LIFE, JURASSIC PARK: THE MUSICAL, THE ONE-HOUR LORD OF THE RINGS TRILOGY, GLEN OR GLENDA, THE ONE-HOUR VALLEY OF THE DOLLS, PLAN 9 FROM OUTER SPACE, and THE TEN COMMANDMENTS: LIVE!

Strap yourselves in for an interstellar rollercoaster ride filled with laughs, lightsabers, and iconic characters brought to life. This trip through the iconic trilogy will blast your funny bones into hyperspace!

THE ONE-HOUR STAR WARS TRILOGY: A PARODY! features (in alphabetical order) Kalani Cing as BERU/STORMTROOPER, Austin Cochran as LUKE SKYWALKER, Jordan Duncan as PIB, Jessie Elliott as MOTTI/BOBA FETT/ENSEMBLE , Brandon Ellis as LANDO CALRISSIAN, Hunter Fredrick as PIB, Jack Janssen as OBI-WAN KENOBI, Micheál Krownapple as YODA, Nicholas Lane as DARTH VADER, Mack as C3PO, Creighton Markovitch as HAN SOLO, Jordan Ousley as PIETT, John Rogan as CHEWBACCA, Riley Stevio as EMPEROR, AJ Surrell as PRINCESS LEIA and Jay Winkeler as UNCLE OWEN.

The Design and Production team includes: DIRECTOR Donna Northcott, CO-DIRECTOR John Fisher, ORIGINAL SCRIPT ADAPTATION by Donna Northcott and Jim Ousley, ASSISTANT TO THE DIRECTOR Victor Jackson, STAGE MANAGER J.L. Biagi, PRODUCTION MANAGER Ethan Dudenhoeffer, SOUND DESIGNER Bekah Williams, COSTUME DESIGNER Emma Miller, PROPERTIES DESIGNER Amanda Handle,

UMSL Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Cir, St. Louis, MO 63121

DATES/TIMES:

Thursday, July 13 - 8:00 PM

Friday, July 14 - 8:00 PM

Saturday, July 15 - 8:00 PM

Sunday, July 16 - 2:00 PM

Thursday, July 20 - 8:00 PM

Friday, July 21 - 8:00 PM

Saturday, July 22 - 8:00 PM

All tickets are $20. Seating is general admission. Advance tickets are available through Click Herem. Tickets are also available at the Touhill Ticket Office. COVID PRECAUTIONS: Please follow University of Missouri St. Louis COVID guidelines.

ACCESSIBILITY: Please call the Touhill Ticket Office at 314-516-4949 for information on accessibility at the theatre and seating accommodation requests. There are several options for seating and accommodation requests. For more information, please visit https://www.umsl.edu/touhill/plan-your-visit/accessibility.html




RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
Diana Ross Comes to the Fox in September Photo
Diana Ross Comes to the Fox in September

Fox Concerts will present Diana Ross on Friday, September 15 at 8 p.m. at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

2
Intersessions Conference to Return To St. Louis In Advance Of Music At The Intersection Fe Photo
Intersessions Conference to Return To St. Louis In Advance Of Music At The Intersection Festival

Music at the Intersection is revealing the details of its second annual Intersessions conference, Thursday and Friday, September 7-8, immediately ahead of its two-day outdoor music festival.

3
CHESS at The Muny Announces Full Cast, Design, and Production Teams Photo
CHESS at The Muny Announces Full Cast, Design, and Production Teams

The Muny has announced its full cast, design, and production teams for the groundbreaking rock musical Chess, July 5 - 11.

4
Review: DISNEYS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny Photo
Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny

The Muny and director John Tartaglia have staged an enchanted and epic tale as old as time for the second show of the Muny’s 105th season. This production of Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is like no other production you’ve experienced before. The opulent scenic design, the elegant set decoration, the stunning costumes, the intricate choreography, the magical orchestrations and vocal arrangements are produced on the grandest of scale crafting a multi-layered technical theatre experience to enhance the exceptional performances of a richly talented cast. Tartaglia’s vision and leadership allowed his actors and creative teams to produce a luxurious show that is a visual, auditory and emotional indulgence.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Years
The Chapel (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (9/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CLUE
The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (7/21-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AIDA
The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (6/02-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nerd
Moonstone Theatre Company (7/06-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pippin
Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA (7/21-7/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You