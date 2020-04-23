St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Announce Virtual Medallion Ceremony

The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA) will announce eligible nominees during a virtual medallion ceremony hosted by Mike Isaacson (The Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer) and Mandy Murphey (KTVI Fox 2 News Anchor) in the following eight categories for the 2019-2020 season: Outstanding Lead Actor, Outstanding Lead Actress, Outstanding Supporting Actor, Outstanding Supporting Actress, Outstanding Overall Production Budget Level 1, Outstanding Overall Production Budget Level 2, Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Technical Execution. The fourth annual St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Medallion Ceremony is proudly presented by The Thomas A. Kooyumjian Foundation. Carol B. Loeb is the presenting sponsor with KTVI FOX2 and KPLR 11 partnering as media sponsors once again.

WHERE: Online at https://www.facebook.com/SLHSMTA/

WHEN: Tuesday, April 28 at 4:00 p.m. CST





