St. Louis Actors' Studio to Present BARRYMORE Starring John Contini

The production will run from December 1-10, 2023.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Click Here will present Barrymore by William Luce directed by Erin Kelley December 1-10 at The Gaslight Theater. Stalwart St. Louis actor John Contini returns to the STLAS stage to reprise the role in which Christopher Plummer won a Tony for his portrayal of John Barrymore. Each act begins with a stunning entrance onto a stage that the legendary actor has rented to prepare for a comeback performance of Richard III. Barrymore jokes with the audience, spars with an offstage prompter, reminisces about better times, and does delicious imitations of his siblings Lionel and Ethel.

This is a limited engagement for two weeks only with shows performed on Tuesday, December 5; Wednesday, December 6; and Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. and on Sundays at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are $30 each plus fees, $25 each plus fees for students with valid ID and seniors 65+, available via Ticketmaster or at the theater box office one hour before show time. For more information, visit Click Here or email help@stlas.org.

About St. Louis Actors' Studio

St. Louis Actors' Studio was founded to bring a fresh vision to theatre in St. Louis. Housed in The Gaslight Theater in historic Gaslight Square, STLAS is committed to bringing engaging theatrical experiences to our community of actors, writers, producers, filmmakers and all patrons of the arts; and to provide a strong ensemble environment to foster learning and artistic expression. St. Louis Actors' Studio, through the use of ensemble work, will explore the endless facets and various themes of the human condition by producing existing and original collaborative theatre. For more information, visit stlas.org.




