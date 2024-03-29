Spotlight: WHY DON'T WE PAINT THE TOWN? at Sheldon Ballroom

1
Review: JACEY'S JAZZ JOINT at The Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge
Fresh off her win for Outstanding Costume Design of a Musical at Monday evening’s St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards, Eileen Engel took the stage in JACEY’S JAZZ JOINT. For the next 70-miutes, Engel treated her audience to jazzy renditions of some of the most loved American standards. Her set included “Embraceable You,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” and “Misty,” among 10 other songs. Her work with this set of 13 songs suited her voice as she confidently entertained the club at Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge, playing club owner Jacey.
KAREN MASON Brings Her Show KANDER & EBB ... AND ALL THAT JAZZ to The Upstairs Ballroom At The Sheldon
Mason is thrilled to be returning, again to St. Louis and bringing her show featuring the music of the legendary composers Kander and Ebb. She said, “the music they write is perfect for my voice and I enjoy singing the music they’ve composed for their musicals.” She had the chance to work in the original company of AND THE WORLD GOES ROUND with John Kander and Fred Ebb. She talked of how collaborative her work was with them, what special composers they are, and how she loves to sing their music. Mason beamed with pride when she talked about John Kander being in the audience when she premiered this show at Birdland in New York City. She said, “He couldn’t have been more kind and lovely.”
INTO THE WOODS, CLUE, and DEATH OF A SALESMAN Win Big at The St. Louis Theater Circle Awards
Last evening at The Loretto-Hilton Center, the St. Louis theatre community gathered for The St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards Gala. Thirty-Four awards were handed out with three productions winning big: The New Jewish Theatre’s production of INTO THE WOODS and STAGES St. Louis production of CLUE won 5 awards each, and The Black Rep’s production of DEATH OF A SALESMAN won 4 awards. Each of the three were named the best of their category, INTO THE WOODS was named Outstanding Production of a Musical, CLUE was named Outstanding Production of a Comedy, and DEATH OF A SALESMAN was named Outstanding Production of a Drama.