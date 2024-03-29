Spotlight: WHY DON'T WE PAINT THE TOWN? at Sheldon Ballroom

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The sensational Karen Mason has played leading roles on Broadway (Sunset Boulevard, Mama Mia, Hairspray, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway & more) and returns to St. Louis to celebrate the music and lyrics of one of Broadway’s greatest songwriting teams, Kander and Ebb (Chicago, Cabaret, New York, New York, Kiss of The Spider Woman).

Karen won an Outer Critics Circle award for her performance in the celebrated Kander & Ebb off-Broadway review And The World Goes Round, and since then she has been a great singing ambassador of their work. Karen is the most lauded vocalist by New York’s MAC Awards (13 of them) which honor the best in Manhattan cabaret. There’s nothing more wonderful than the pairing of Karen Mason and Kander & Ebb. A night you won’t forget.