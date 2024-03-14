Spotlight: ALL MY SONS at St. Louis Jewish Community Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Tony and New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award winning play is one of Arthur Miller’s most searing dramas. Set following World War II, All My Sons is the story of two families destroyed by deception and love.

Joe Keller and Steve Deever were business partners and neighbors, but the War changed everything and tore their close families apart. As Kate Keller holds out hope for the return of her son Larry (missing and assumed killed in the war), her other son Chris invites Larry’s childhood sweetheart Ann Deever home for a visit, setting in motion the revelation of terrible truths they have fought hard to avoid. Will the Deever and Keller families survive their own secrets? The answers transform their secretive past into matters of life and death. “…virtually Talmudic in its exquisite weighing of individual and communal responsibility.” – Jesse Green, The New York Times