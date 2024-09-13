Single Tickets Now on Sale for 7 Fabulous Fox Broadway Season Shows - SHUCKED, MEAN GIRLS & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Single tickets for seven shows in The Fabulous Fox’s 2024 – 2025 Broadway Series are on sale now! Tickets are available at FabulousFox.com or by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111 for the following shows: SHUCKED; SOME LIKE IT HOT; MEAN GIRLS; KIMBERLY AKIMBO; RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation; AIN’T TOO PROUD- The Life and Times of The Temptations; & JULIET.



Single tickets for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, PETER PAN, CHICAGO, Dr. Suess’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical and SIX are already on sale.



SHUCKED | February 11-23, 2025

SHUCKED is the Tony Award–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.



SOME LIKE IT HOT | February 26 – March 9, 2025

Winner of 4 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime. And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show in its season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle.



MEAN GIRLS | March 14-16, 2025

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.



KIMBERLY AKIMBO | March 25 – April 6, 2025

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Award® including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award®-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award®-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone. Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush… and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.



RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation | May 2-4, 2025

Since RIVERDANCE first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established RIVERDANCE as a global cultural sensation. To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, RIVERDANCE will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time RIVERDANCE welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when show began 30 years ago. Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class of dancers, musicians and singers in the RIVERDANCE ensemble.



AIN’T TOO PROUD- The Life and Times of The Temptations | May 9-11, 2025

Returning to St. Louis by popular demand, Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it’s a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” Ain’t Too Proud tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.



& JULIET | May 20 – June 1, 2025

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & JULIET asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is,” and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.



2024 – 2025 Broadway Series Shows and Specials:

(The Season Ticket Package shows are in bold)

