Single Tickets For FUNNY GIRL, COMPANY, MRS. DOUBTFIRE And More On Sale At Fabulous Fox, September 5

Single tickets for nine shows in the Fabulous Fox Theatre's 2023 – 2024 Broadway Series will go on sale Tuesday, September 5 at 10:00 a.m. CT.

Tickets will be available online at MetroTix.com, by phone at 314-534-1111 and in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (Box Office hours are for Tuesday 9/5 only) for the following shows: COME FROM AWAY; Disney's ALADDIN; RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: The Musical; MRS. DOUBTFIRE; JAGGED LITTLE PILL; FUNNY GIRL; MAMMA MIA!; COMPANY; and MJ.

Single tickets for BEETLEJUICE and TINA- The Tina Turner Musical are on sale now. Single tickets for 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… by Cirque du Soleil, THE BOOK OF MORMON and MOULIN ROUGE! will go on sale at a later date.

COME FROM AWAY | November 3-5, 2023

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. This stirring and inspiring musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on 9/11. During that fateful week, cultures clashed and nerves ran high—but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Celebrate the best of humankind and the best in all of us at COME FROM AWAY.

Disney's ALADDIN | December 12-17, 2023

Discover a whole new world at Disney's ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King and Frozen comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. See why audiences and critics agree, ALADDIN is “Exactly What You Wish For!" (NBC-TV).

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: The Musical | December 23, 2023

The original television classic comes to life! The beloved TV classic RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season. Come see all of your favorite characters from the special including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life in RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL. It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special. Don't miss this wonderful holiday tradition that speaks to the misfit in all of us.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE | December 26, 2023 – January 7, 2024

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to St. Louis! Rob McClure will reprise his Tony-nominated Broadway performance on tour alongside co-star (and real wife!) Maggie Lakis in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we're better together.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL | January 18-21, 2024

Some shows you see. This show you feel. Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show— is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family “vaults the audience to its collective feet” (The Guardian). “Redemptive, rousing and real, JAGGED LITTLE PILL stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway." (The New York Times) You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human… at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

FUNNY GIRL | January 23 – February 4, 2024

Welcome to musical comedy heaven! Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang! The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with celebrated classic songs, including “Don't Rain On My Parade,” “I'm the Greatest Star,” and “People.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

MAMMA MIA! | February 13-18, 2024

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget! Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago. For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

COMPANY | February 27 – March 10, 2024

Winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, COMPANY “strikes like a lightning bolt. It's brilliantly conceived and funny as hell” (Variety). Helmed by three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America), this revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's groundbreaking musical comedy is boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful and downright hilarious. It's Bobbie's 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking, Why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man and isn't it time to settle down and start a family? As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st-century could drive a person crazy. COMPANY features Sondheim's award-winning songs You Could Drive a Person Crazy, The Ladies Who Lunch, Side by Side by Side and the iconic Being Alive. Let's all drink to that!

MJ | May 28 – June 9, 2024

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to St. Louis as MJ, the multi Tony Award-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin' somethin' as it makes its St. Louis premiere at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in May of 2024.