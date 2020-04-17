Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis Announces New Online Content

Article Pixel Apr. 17, 2020  
Shakespeare Festival St. Louis Announces New Online Content

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis has shared via their website, new content they plan to bring online!

See the schedule below:

SHAKESPEARE IN THE SHEETS

Love in the time of Covid-19: Quarantined and furloughed actor-citizens reading Shakespeare. From their bed to yours.
A new project from the Festival to engage artists and citizens quarantined at home or out of work. Submit your own video to info@sfstl.com or by tagging @shakesfestl or @shakespeareinthesheets on Instagram.


SHAKESPEARETV

NOW - MAY 29

THE ZOOM PLAYS: a weekly series of 20- to 30-minute original plays written especially to be performed live over the videoconferencing app Zoom. Created and performed by local playwrights, directors and actors.

GREEN SHOW MONDAYS: an eclectic variety program featuring music, comedy and performance from Festival favorites.

SHAKESPEARE AND CHILL: a special selection of Shakespeare-inspired movies featuring live commentary from artists and scholars, co-curated by Cinema St. Louis.

OTHER ONE-NIGHT-ONLY EVENTS: to be announced.

SHAKE20

MAY 29 - JUN 21

A 20th anniversary reboot of the beloved engagement program SHAKE38 featuring community responses to 20 of Shakespeare's plays streaming on Facebook and Instagram Tue-Sun at 8 p.m. during the Festival's originally scheduled run, May 29-June 21. Like the original, SHAKE20 will be a region-wide collaboration involving artists and organizations including SHAKE38 alumni: Slightly Askew Theater, Prison Performing Arts: The Alumni Group, R.S. Theatrics, Poor Monsters and Theater Nuevo. More details about the program and how to apply will be shared soon.




Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • 60 Movies to Stream Picked by BWW's Editors
  • Laugh From the Comfort of You Home With iThink Improv's I THINK WE'RE ONLINE? Digital Improv Comedy Show
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • Tybee Post Theater Holds Quarantine Concerts, Bringing in Thousands of Viewers