Shakespeare Festival St. Louis Announces New Online Content
Shakespeare Festival St. Louis has shared via their website, new content they plan to bring online!
See the schedule below:
SHAKESPEARE IN THE SHEETS
Love in the time of Covid-19: Quarantined and furloughed actor-citizens reading Shakespeare. From their bed to yours.
A new project from the Festival to engage artists and citizens quarantined at home or out of work. Submit your own video to info@sfstl.com or by tagging @shakesfestl or @shakespeareinthesheets on Instagram.
SHAKESPEARETV
NOW - MAY 29
THE ZOOM PLAYS: a weekly series of 20- to 30-minute original plays written especially to be performed live over the videoconferencing app Zoom. Created and performed by local playwrights, directors and actors.
GREEN SHOW MONDAYS: an eclectic variety program featuring music, comedy and performance from Festival favorites.
SHAKESPEARE AND CHILL: a special selection of Shakespeare-inspired movies featuring live commentary from artists and scholars, co-curated by Cinema St. Louis.
OTHER ONE-NIGHT-ONLY EVENTS: to be announced.
SHAKE20
MAY 29 - JUN 21
A 20th anniversary reboot of the beloved engagement program SHAKE38 featuring community responses to 20 of Shakespeare's plays streaming on Facebook and Instagram Tue-Sun at 8 p.m. during the Festival's originally scheduled run, May 29-June 21. Like the original, SHAKE20 will be a region-wide collaboration involving artists and organizations including SHAKE38 alumni: Slightly Askew Theater, Prison Performing Arts: The Alumni Group, R.S. Theatrics, Poor Monsters and Theater Nuevo. More details about the program and how to apply will be shared soon.